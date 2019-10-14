Kunal, Sahib crowned 2019 KCB Autocross champions

Sahib Omar and Kunal Patel were crowed the 2019 champions as the KCB Kenya National Autocross 10 came to a dramatic and at Mombasa Cement Factory racetrack in Kilifi County.

Despite failing to run the last heat due to a miss, Nairobi’s Sahib retained the 4WD Turbo title after a good battle with eventual class winner and Coast Champion Nashad Kara.

Third overall place was enough for Sahib to savor back to back titles in a season he swept the ground with all his opponents.

Sahib had accumulated an unassailable lead in class going into the last round but was compelled to run the season closing Mombasa round ostensibly to meet the 80% threshold for Championship success.

Nanyuki’s Kunal Patel celebrated his maiden Championship in Two Wheel Drive Turbo Class after winning the last round.

Kunal had his campaign effectively sewn up when his closest challenger Shalien Mughal retired after getting stuck in the first heat.

Kunal who led at penultimate stage and Shalien were separated by 7 points going into the last round.

Amit Vaja won the Open Class while Illiyun Mughal won Bambino Class.

The Autocross series has been to Mai Mau Mahiu, Nanyuki, Kasarani and Jamhuri Park.

KCB Autocross 10 Results

4WD Turbo class

Naushad Kara (Subaru) 10.05.00

Ali Mirza (Evo7) 10.35.00

Sahib Omar (10.53.00

Ken Nteere 10.55.00

2WD Turbo Class

Kunal Patel 10.50.00

Shaz Esmail 11.22.00

Inderjeet Puee 11.59.00

Zubair Nanji 14.10.00

Azaad Manji 12.23.00

A Puee 14.01.00

Shalien Mughal DNF

Imran Hakada DNF

Open Class

Amit Vaja 11.40.00

