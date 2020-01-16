KUPPET calls for drastic changes in education sector

The Kenya Union Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) is now proposing drastic changes in the management of the education sector in North Eastern Kenya to address the cases of terror attacks targeting non-local teachers.

Among the recommendations is the deployment of teachers enlisted in Kenyan Security forces and schools in the area being manned by armed guards.

Against the backdrop of terror attacks orchestrated by the Al Shabaab militant group in North Eastern Region and targeting the teaching fraternity the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education of Teachers KUPPET, is proposing radical solutions to enhance the safety of non-local teachers.

Condemning the recent attack in Kamuthe Garissa County where three teachers were killed KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba and Secretary-General Akelo Misori called on the Teachers Service Commission to amend the transfer policy in the North-Eastern region and have teachers redeployed after three years of service instead of the current five years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The teachers’ umbrella body also urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to increase surveillance in the regions saying locals could be shielding criminals.

KUPPET further proposes that TSC reviews the staffing policy in the far-flung areas to ensure more local teachers are deployed.