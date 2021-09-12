KUPPET calls for phase-out of boarding schools

KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori said unlike their counterparts in day schools, teachers in boarding schools end up working long hours yet they don’t get an extra pay.

He said the situation had been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic where boarding schools teachers have to put in more hours to ensure students makeup for the time lost during schools closure.

Speaking in Embu Town during a meeting with the Union delegates from Upper and Lower Eastern Regions, Misori said teachers in boarding schools are more burdened as they have to play a double role of teaching and parenting since they also have to watch over the learners to ensure they are safe after classes.

He continued that all efforts must be put in to ensure in the end, all learners go home in the evening so that both parents and teachers have an input in their lives.

“This is the conversation that all stakeholders and policy makers must start engaging in,” said the SG, adding that it will also go a long way in limiting cases of insecurity in schools.

KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba faulted the Ministry of Education for labelling teaching as an essential service and asking school heads to stick in school for longer hours.

“It is wrong to ask teachers to stay longer hours than usual yet you don’t get them means to go back home or give them them an allowance for that matter,” Omboko complained.

The officials also took issue with the security situation in Laikipia County where their members, they said, have been caught up in the mix and called on the Government to move with speed to ensure calm is restored.

They threatened to withdraw their teachers from class should the situation not improve in the days to come.

“If the situation does not improve the soonest, we will have no other choice than to ask teachers to stay away from class,” Omboko said.