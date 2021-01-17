KUPPET demands a better insurance cover for teachers

Teachers in Kiambu County are putting pressure on the government to effect a favorable insurance cover and medical policy for them.

The tutors from secondary and tertiary institutions have accused Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of forcing them to accept a policy whose terms aren’t favorable to them.

Speaking during the annual general meeting of Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) members from Kiambu County in Ruiru their representatives asked the union to intensify the fight for better medical insurance terms.

KUPPET national assistant treasurer Ronald Tanui who presided over the meeting said the union is in talks with government officials to resolve the matter.

Teachers have been up in arms over services offered by AON-Minet Insurance company which was contracted by their employer to provide a medical scheme which they claim is below standard.

The Senate initiated a probe last year after a statement by nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga highlighting the difficulties teachers have encountered under the insurance scheme while seeking medical treatment.

Senators raised concern over the substandard services offered by AON-Minet noting they were no commensurate to the monies remitted to the insurer by TSC.

TSC is set to remit Ksh 14 billion through the medical insurance cover this year even though teachers have had issues with its effectiveness. During the meeting, new Kiambu union officials were re-elected into officer led by the chairperson Rose Kiiru and new county executive secretary Moses Thogo.

Most of the office-bearers were elected unopposed except for the position of executive secretary, which Thogo beat his only opponent John Mbugua with 848 votes against 252. Others who were re-elected include Treasurer Irene Githua, vice-chairman Lawrence Mwaura, assistant executive secretary Pauline Waceke and organizing secretary Joseph Macharia.

