KUPPET Nakuru threatens strike, urges teachers to boycott classes

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Nakuru branch has called on its members to boycott the reopening of schools for the third term, scheduled for Monday.

The teachers, led by Executive Secretary Dancan Macharia, vowed to disrupt learning across all institutions until the full implementation of their 2021–2025 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Macharia emphasized that teachers would not return to classrooms until the government meets their demands.

Among the key issues raised is the immediate transition of intern teachers in junior secondary schools from contract-based employment to permanent and pensionable positions.

The union also criticized the existing medical scheme for teachers, urging the government to review and improve it to meet their needs.

Anne Langat, the KUPPET Nakuru Branch Secondary Secretary, voiced her dissatisfaction with the introduction of the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) program, which she said was implemented without adequate consultation with the teachers.

“Teachers simply do not have the financial capacity to participate in the TPD program, and we refuse to be burdened with it,” Langat declared.

Nancy Chelang’at, the Secretary for Gender at KUPPET Nakuru Branch, echoed these sentiments, urging teachers to mobilize in large numbers to send a clear message to the government regarding their demands.

KUPPET Nakuru Branch Chairman, Simon Waita, advised parents to keep their children at home on Monday, warning that teachers would be staging protests instead of attending classes.

He criticized the government for neglecting the education sector, stressing that it is a critical pillar of the country’s economic recovery.

“The government is not taking education seriously, yet it is fundamental to our nation’s progress,” Waita said.