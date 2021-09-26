KUPPET Narok branch opposes roll out of professional development program

Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) Narok Branch officials have opposed calls by the Ministry of Education to the rollout of the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) Program.

Speaking in a press briefing KUPPET Secretary Narok Branch Charles Ng’eno said that professional teachers who do not want to participate in the program are not semi-skilled as alleged by the Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia thereby demanding an apology over the description.

Ng’eno questioned why TSC had chosen a few private Universities while leaving out public ones to carry out the upgrading further he took on Macharia over double standards over the matter promising to go to court should the implementation take off.

The branch treasurer Sellah Kulo on her part called on a stop to political interference in schools, a trend which she attributed to the current spate of strikes which hinders good results.

However, during the launch of the program last week, the TSC CEO noted that the teacher’s trade unions (KNUT, Kuppet and Kusnet) and associations (Kessha and Kepsha) had been engaged in consultations on the programme ahead of the launch.

The CEO said it remains a life-long learning program organised in six hierarchical competency levels where each level takes five years to complete.

Every teacher registered by the Commission in Kenya is also required to identify and register with one of the accredited service providers to undertake the program.

According to TSC, the program seeks to ensure that the teacher’s learning experiences are linked to classroom practices, address the gaps identified in the TPD process by individual teachers, able to prompt teachers to be reflective and action researchers within the school setup, able to build collaborative engagements among teachers and stakeholders resulting in a strong community of practice and finally able to enhance learner performance and achievement.

The TSC CEO during the launch also announced that Mount Kenya University, Kenyatta University, Riara University and the KEMI had been competitively identified as the TPD service providers to implement the program.

In addition, proper sensitization by the Commission will be jointly conducted to enable teachers to know when and how to register with any of the providers, mainly through the online mechanisms.