KUPPET reiterates need to phase out boarding schools

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has remained firm on its quest for the progressive phasing out of boarding schools in the country.

Secretary General Akello Misori speaking during KUPPET Annual General Meeting Machakos Chapter held at Machakos University said teachers in boarding schools are more burdened as they have to play a double role in teaching and parenting.

The secretary-general added that all efforts must be put in to ensure in the end all learners go home after school.

“The state should consider phasing out boarding schools slowly and invest in day schools because investing heavily in national schools will lead to inequality in education,” he said.

Misori has also urged the task force put in place to review CBC to incorporate boarding schools burden to parents and teachers in their report adding that tutors in boarding schools work for a longer hours and should be compensated.

“Teachers on duty in boarding schools are required to be vigilant at all times and ensure students are safe in schools even if security personnel are employed” he said

He lamented that teachers in boarding schools have more work load as they have to ensure learners recover the time lost due to the prolonged closure of schools for two terms in 2020.

He urged policymakers to come up with models that will ensure all learners are day scholars so that parents and teachers together make a contribution to the lives of learners.