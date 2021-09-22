KUPPET says teachers still confused on CBC implementation

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called upon the Ministry of Education to involve all stakeholders in the implementation of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), citing that parents and teachers were facing difficulties in understanding it.

Addressing journalists in Kisii town, Kisii County, KUPPET chairperson Kisii branch, Mr. Laban Bosire Ouko, said that CBC was more of an urban curriculum because of inadequate resources in rural areas.

“By now secondary school teachers do not know what they should be preparing for. We don’t even know clearly what the content to be taught is at the junior and senior secondary school categories,” Mr. Ouko said.

Ouko advised the government to fast-track the process of preparing teachers to be ready to receive junior secondary school students once they complete their primary education.

“Now that there is a big burden on making sure that this CBC works effectively, it is important that the government considers proper remuneration of teachers because they are at the center of making this curriculum a success,” he concluded.

KUPPET Executive Secretary Kisii branch, Mr. Joseph Abincha, claimed that the content included in the curriculum is complex for learners of lower grades and asked the government to re-look at it.

“You find a grade four kid solving a mathematical problem that is supposed to be solved by somebody in the university. Therefore, whoever developed the content should tell us how they came up with this thing,” Abincha said.

Supporting Ouko, the former Executive Secretary for KUPPET Kisii branch, Mr. Omari Otungu, also claimed that many primary school teachers are not well-prepared to implement the curriculum.

“My concern and that of others has always been that we need to prepare our teachers to undertake this serious role because CBC is a new curriculum that requires serious consultations and training of our teachers,” Otungu said.

Mr. Wilbert Chweya, a resident in Kisii town, said that many parents were not sure about the books required as Mr. Simon Onchaga, a parent, claimed that his work as a jua kali worker does not allow him to help his child with homework which CBC requires.

The debate on CBC is still ongoing across the country as the National Parents Association through its chairperson, Mr. Nicholas Maiyo, vows to defend CBC system in court.