KUPPET: Schools haven´t complied with MoH Covid-19 protocols

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers has said that despite the scheduled resumption of schools this Monday, most schools in the country have not complied with the MOH Covid-19 protocols.

KUPPET Executive Secretary Robert Miano said the government must provide money to school heads to ensure compliance especially deployment of health workers in schools saying teachers cannot be left to handle health matters.

According to KUPPET, schools are yet to receive the capitation funds and it has been difficult for the heads to put in place measures to deal with COVID 19.

Speaking after holding a consultative meeting with all the union leaders, Executive Secretary Robert Miano also said that for successful resumption of learning the government must ensure the deployment of health workers in schools to handle emergencies.

The Leaders said that they were ready to start receiving students on Monday but the ministry moved faster in making sure that everything is in order adding that for the last two weeks they have been in school little has been done.

They have called on teachers to exercise caution in the face of the pandemic.