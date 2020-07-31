KUPPET supports Govt’s plan to roll out community-based learning

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has supported the government’s plan to roll out community-based learning in conjunction with the Nyuma Kumi initiative.

This comes after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said that teachers will offer service lessons to learners similar to the Nyuma Kumi initiative.

On Friday, the teachers’ umbrella urged its members to come up with creative ideas to engage the learners in their respective localities, estates and villages.

“Our message to teachers is simple: Even as we coordinate with the multi-sectoral agencies, don’t wait for Chiefs and Provincial Administration officials to advise you on this programme,” said KUPPET through a statement.

The union said it will map the country and establish which of our members will be available for the effort.

“We urge principals and headteachers who live within their school communities to help devise the clusters within which the community-based programmes will be delivered,” said KUPPET.

Elsewhere, KUPPET has welcomed the Government’s move to provide salaries to teachers and other workers employed by Boards of Management in public schools.

“The government’s action is a direct response to appeals by KUPPET. Since the very start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the union has been at the forefront calling for a package to cushion the most vulnerable Kenyans economically,” said KUPPET.

“In addition to cushioning teachers, security staff and other employees, the funds will enable schools to continue meeting their obligations for utilities including electricity, water, telephone, garbage collection and other necessities. “

KUPPET further urged the government to release full capitation funds for schools to enable them to develop the infrastructure necessary for complying with COVID-19 protocols by January 2021.