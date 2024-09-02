KUPPET teachers’ strike enters second week

Learning in secondary schools across the country remains at a standstill as the teachers’ strike enters its second week Monday.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Governing Council has declared that the strike will continue despite a court order mandating its suspension.

Kuppet officials on Sunday held a National Governing Council meeting and declared that their nationwide strike is still on.

They maintained that no teaching would go on in all the schools across the country, urging parents to go pick up their children from their respective schools.

The strike was initially called to push for the implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

While the government has moved to implement the second phase of the CBA, KUPPET maintains that the salary increment is insufficient to meet the teachers’ needs.