KUPPET threatens to protest over mismanaged AON health cover

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education teachers (KUPPET) has threatened to protest against the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) over what the officials termed as mismanagement of the health service provider (AON Minet), contracted by the organization to provide teachers with a medical cover.

Bomet branch KUPPET executive secretary Paul Kimeto said teachers were unhappy with the way they are treated by the service provider AON on issues of medication.

“We as teachers were not involved when the teachers’ service commission contracted the Aon on behalf of teachers. Teachers are forced to dig into their pockets in various hospitals, yet the commission had taken a lot of teachers’ money,” claimed the branch executive.

Speaking at Tenwek high school during an examination preparedness briefing, Kimeto added that many teachers had been denied services because the provider said their activation system was not working.

Kimeto argued that if the TSC was not in a position to address the matter urgently, local teachers would stage a peaceful protest to force the teacher’s employer to look into the matter once again.

“TSC should address this issue and involve teachers fully in decisions affecting them, while those who used their funds should be refunded,” stated Kimeto.

The executive secretary further asked the TSC to direct the money if possible to the hospital, instead of contracting the service provider so that teachers are attended to immediately, once they visit health facilities.