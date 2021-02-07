KUPPET to lobby parliament for more cash to fund teachers’ promotion

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) will lobby parliament to increase money to fund teachers’ promotion, the union’s national organising secretary Paul Maingi has said.

Maingi said that the current allocation of Sh2 billion annually was too little to cater for thousands of teachers who have stagnated in one grade for long.

He was speaking at St Julian’s Academy in Siaya town during the union’s Siaya branch elections that saw all officials, led by branch executive secretary, Sam Opondo re-elected back into the office.

Maingi gave an example of recent promotions where over 100,000 teachers applied for elevation only for 10,000 to succeed because of lack of funds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Our strategy now is to lobby parliament to increase amount of money set aside for promotions from the current Sh 2 billion to at least 6 billion annually,” he said adding that this will see more teachers get promoted.

The national organising secretary said KUPPET was poised to meet with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) anytime to begin negotiations on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He said that the current CBA was skewed in favour of principals of schools, adding that the union will push for one that will cater for the ordinary classroom teacher as well.

The union’s national secretary for secondary teachers, Edward Obwocha said KUPPET will strongly push for introduction of risk allowance for all teachers.

“Everyone agrees that our learners have gone berserk and are a threat to our members hence the need for this allowance,” he said.

He called on the government to halt the push to introduce a bill in parliament to recruit managers for schools, saying that this will be a recipe for chaos in the education sector.

Obwocha further urged education cabinet secretary, Prof. George Magoha to rescind his intention of withdrawing union officials from sitting in the county education boards.