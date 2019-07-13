KUPPET calls on TSC to investigate teachers medical scheme

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called on the Teachers service commission to investigate teachers medical scheme claiming it was shrouded by fraud.

Narok KUPPET executive Secretary Narok County Charles Ngeno claimed that teachers have been turned away in hospitals on grounds that they have exhausted their scheme even before using it.

Speaking during the opening of a laboratory at Ilkerin Secondary in Narok South, Ngeno called for a thorough probe on the medical scheme which should also involve auditing.

Ngeno cited a case where a male teacher was told he had exhausted his medical cover funds after settling his maternity bill.

Area MP Korei Lemein called for the closure of bars near schools saying they are affecting learning and education standards in the area.