KUPPET urges CBC taskforce to be objective

Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers KUPPET has urged the taskforce on CBC collecting views from education stakeholders to be objective in its mandate.

National secretary for tertiary teachers Sammy Chelangat said the review must address claims from parents that the system is not only expensive but time consuming.

“We welcome the taskforce and we want to say that as a teachers’ union we have our opinion as professionals and people who must be consulted on matters education. As KUPPET we will be presenting our memorandum in all the 47 counties where we have branches,” Chelangat said.

Speaking during the KUPPET’S annual general meeting in Garissa, Chelangat said the union will be presenting their views touching critical areas that need to be addressed.

“We don’t want an education tailored for the elite but one that is learners-centered. This are some of things we want captured by the taskforce. The bottom-line is we have another chance to come up with a system that will be accepted by Kenyans,” he said.

The KUPPET secretary asked the TSC to decentralize the Teachers’ Professional Development (TPD) program to the counties so that teachers can join universities near to them.

A section of Garissa leaders present led by Mohammed Dekow said the system should not be scraped but rather be improved and urged teachers to fully participate in giving out their recommendations.