KUPPET vows to continue strike until TSC agrees to negotiations

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the ongoing strike until the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) agrees to a return-to-work formula that addresses the union’s demands.

During a peaceful demonstration in Kaloleni, Kilifi County, KUPPET Kilifi Chairman Chiguba Nyale emphasized that the union will not be intimidated or deterred by threats from TSC as they continue to fight for better terms and conditions for their members.

KUPPET Kilifi Executive Secretary Caleb Mogere urged TSC to offer permanent employment to all 46,000 Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers, rather than extending their internship contracts. Mogere criticized TSC for enforcing a court order directing teachers to end the strike while disregarding another court ruling that deemed the internships illegal.

KUPPET Kilifi Coordinator Risper Anjawa echoed this sentiment, stating that the strike will continue until all their demands are met. She also encouraged teachers still reporting to work to join the strike and stand up for their rights.