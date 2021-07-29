KUPPET warns of looming crisis as learners resume schools

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has warned of a looming teacher’s crisis with the full resumption of all learners in schools.

KUPPET Secretary General Okello Misori says the number of form one students expected to report to secondary schools will overwhelm the current number of teachers.

He called on Parliament to intervene and allocate more funds to the Teachers Service Commission to hire more teachers.

All 15 million learners are expected in school by end of next week as the 2021 academic calendar commences, as the government works to accomplish the 100% transition for Kenyan children.

These numbers according to Misori are bound to put strains on teachers which could compromise the quality of education in the country.

TSC recently hired slightly over 10,000 new teachers to implement transition of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) from grade 4 to 5.

TSC Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia announced that the additional teachers will help the government achieve its policy on 100 percent transition of pupils from primary to secondary schools.

The sector plans to recruit more teachers both at the primary and secondary levels to address the acute shortage and improve the pupil-to-teacher ratio.