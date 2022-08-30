KUP’s Lotee headed for victory against Lomunokol of UDA in Kacheliba

The Kenya Union Party, a political outfit allied to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, looks set to win Kacheliba parliamentary seat in Monday’s elections.

The party’s candidate Titus Lotee was leading the incumbent Member of Parliament who is flying the United Democratic Alliance ticket Mark Lomunokol at 3.00 am with the majority of the votes from 224 polling stations already counted.

According to preliminary numbers posted by IEBC, Lotee was leading with 20,073 votes followed by Lomunokol of UDA with 17,963 votes. The numbers put John Lodinyo of KANU at number three in the log having garnered 1,346 votes.

If the results remain as they are, KUP, led by former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, will have won the two rearranged elections in the county after a postponement from August 9 by the election commission.

More to follow….

