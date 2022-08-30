KUP’s Titus Lotee unseats Lomunokol of UDA in Kacheliba

Titus Lotee of the Kenya Union Party (KUP) has Tuesday been declared the Member of Parliament elect of Kacheliba constituency.

Lotee has trounced incumbent Mark Lomunokol (UDA) to clinch Kacheliba constituency with  20, 073 votes against the outgoing MP Lomunokol who polled 17, 963 votes.

John Lodinyo of KANU trailed with 1,346 votes.

Kacheliba constituency has six wards with a total of 50,268 registered voters

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati initially cancelled gubernatorial polls in Mombasa and Kakamega and four constituency seats – Pokot South, Kitui Rural, Rongai, and Kacheliba over mistakes in the ballot papers printed.

He announced new dates (August 23) but cancelled a second time citing threats and harassment of his officials as reasons to postpone the elections for a second time.

