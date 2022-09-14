KURA boss backs President Ruto for bigger achievement in Infrastructure

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Director General Silas Kinoti has hailed President William Ruto over his speech on Tuesday at Kasarani stadium during his swearing in terming it futuristic and development-oriented.

Kinoti said the President’s vast experience in running and managing the country affairs coupled by his passion for economic growth will help steer the Infrastructural agenda forward.

“Our President is a man of huge commitment and action whose mantra is pegged on service delivery and having worked and coordinated with the outgoing head of state to mount concrete plan geered towards Infrastructural legacy of the former regime, he will pick it up and do much better in a bid to make Kenya further accessible and boost intra-Africa trade”

Announcing a wide range of measures to help reduce the cost of living and boost food production, HE President Ruto shed little light on how he plans to address the nation’s debt, beyond saying the government “must stabilize” its public finances.

“Clearly, we are living beyond our means,” he said. “This situation must be corrected.”

Kinoti believes the head of state will achieve in his ambition to make Kenya an economic powerhouse across various sectors in the continent.

“The President has huge potential and he will deliver for us through challenging his efforts to fulfill sweeping campaign promises he made to our beloved country Kenya which he means well for.As a subordinate member of his government, I’ll offer a helping hand to the fullest to help him achieve his set targets” added the soft-spoken engineer

In 2019,Kinoti embarked on an ambitious plan of working with both national and county governments in a bid give the urban centres a facelift across the entire country hence playing an enabling role for all other economic activities to thrive.

Since its inception, KURA has executed its vision in delivering a safe and efficient urban road transport infrastructure through construction,rehabilitation and provision of new roads,interchanges, bridges, pedestrian walkways among others.

