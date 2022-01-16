KURA boss committed at Infrastructure improvement program in Kenya

The Director General of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority Silas Kinoti has reiterated his commitment to continue upgrading and modernising road networks in the country in a bid to facilitate movement of people and goods and improve public safety.

Kinoti who is credited with overseeing the expansion of Nairobi’s Ngong Road Phase III into a dual carriageway said plans are underway to elevate Nairobi City’s status and its environs in order to achieve the Vision 2030 objective of transforming the status of the country to a middle-income economy.

“We will continue to implement ongoing road works as well as new road projects.As I lead KURA to the next level, I am very much aware that the world is becoming a global village through information technology. We will leverage on technology to reduce traffic congestion in our towns and wholesomely manage our road network” he said.

The Authority has geared its programs towards the development of Sustainable Cities and Communities as espoused by the Sustainable Development Goals framework,further calling for adoption of technology and embracing innovation.

To this end, the Authority has implemented an Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) in Nairobi County that is set to revolutionize transport management in the Country using technology.

Urban roads are key enablers of economic growth and have productive interlinkages with other socio-economic activities such as industrial, services, agricultural, commercial, social institutions and households.

However according to KURA,the country loses billions of shillings through destruction and theft of street poles and lights: traffic lights, guard rails, road signs and drainage slaps either through careless driving or simple destruction and vandalism and Kinoti says punitive action will be taken against the culprits.

“We have engaged the public, police and other stakeholders in trying to solve this problem. We are in consultation with the Inspector-General of Police for formation of a dedicated unit to deal with vandalism on our roads. We have piloted this in Nairobi and achieved very good results. We are also engaging institutions of higher learning to come up with alternative and non-reusable materials for use as road furniture” he added.

Since its inception, KURA has executed its vision in line with delivering a safe and efficient urban road transport infrastructure.