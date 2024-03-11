KURA on course to tarmac nine roads connecting Murang’a town

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) is on course to upgrade nine roads connecting and within Murang’a town.

The project, which will cost about Ksh 1 billion in total, is targeted to improve infrastructure within the county headquarters and roads connecting the town and neighbouring areas.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has underscored the project saying it will boost the status of Murang’a town and boost businesses as well as attract investors.

During public participation forums held at areas where the roads traverse on Monday, Nyoro argued that for many years, Murang’a town has lagged behind in terms of development due to poor infrastructure.

He observed the terrain where the town is located is hilly saying improvement and upgrading of infrastructure will ensure development advancement and make the county headquarter conducive destination for investments

The legislator called upon people who are neighbouring the said roads to give way for the construction works saying the roads will be of great benefit to them.

Director of KURA Abdul Rashid explained that the project will provide employment for hundreds of local people.

He said they have instructed the contractors to give priority to locals when employing their workers.

Rashid urged the locals who have put up structures at road reserves to clear them so as to give a chance for upgrading the roads.