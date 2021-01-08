KURA raises alarm over increasing vandalism on newly built roads

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) is warning of dire consequences to those found vandalizing road furniture as it emerges that the trend is on a rise in major roads in urban areas across the country.

KURA Director General Silas Kinoti has said that since the beginning of the year, Kshs. 500,000 worth of road furniture has been lost to vandals on newly constructed roads.

Last week, police arrested two suspects for vandalizing road furniture on the newly constructed Ngong Road.

The duo Michael Mwaura Maina aged 35 years and Joseph Lekuyo Lokenyi aged 30 years were arraigned before Kilimani Law Court on Monday 4th January, 2021 for destruction and vandalizing road furniture while their accomplices are still on the run.

According KURA, another vandal was sentenced to serve two and a half years in jail for the same crime along Outer Ring Road in Makadara Court.

“I urge motorists to drive carefully and warn vandals that the law will sooner than later catch up with them. They should prepare for the dire consequences for destroying public property,” Kinoti warned.

KURA says each year, the country loses billions of shillings through destruction and theft of street piles and lights, traffic lights, guard rails, road signs, and drainage slaps either through careless driving or simple destruction and vandalism which in turn put the lives of motorist and pedestrians at risk.

“Destruction of road furniture is a serious economic crime and comprises public safety and create big loss to the economy,” Kinoti added.

Any person who wilfully and unlawfully destroys or damages any property is guilty of an offence and is liable to five years imprisonment under Section 339 (1) of the Penal Code.