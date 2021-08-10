KURA supporting World U20 in Infrastructure Maintenance

Kenya Urban Roads Authority Director General Silas Kinoti has reiterated his commitment in providing sufficient infrastructure support to the organisers of the World Under-20 championship slated for August 17 to 22 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kinoti,an ardent supporter of Sports especially Football and Athletics assured Sports Ministry of his contribution in readiness for the global event that will be held in Africa for the first time.

“KURA is doing road marking and minor surface improvements to enhance the effort of Sports Kenya in readiness for the event.We are committed towards playing an integral role in the success of the entire Championship” he said

The Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani is ready to host the tournament with Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto saying the renovations at Kenya’s largest stadium are complete, with under two weeks to the start of the event.

“We have been able to undertake refurbishment in and out of the stadium in readiness for the World Under-20 and at the moment I think we are ready to go,” said Metto.

Earlier this week,World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe tipped the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi to produce future global stars as he challenged the junior athletes to make their names in the event set for the forthcoming competition.

Coe lauded the Kenyan government for successfully planning the event that will be held under difficult circumstances owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Withdrawals, caution and skepticism might have marred the build up to the championships, but the country is putting on the last preparations to welcome the global stars as the first African state to host the age group competition in the continent.

The event was scheduled to be held last year (2020) but it was postponed by a year after COVID-19 paralyzed all sporting activities in the world.