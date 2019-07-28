KURA terms installation of containers along streets as impunity

Written By: Sylvester Ruto
Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has dismissed reports circulating on social media platforms purporting that it supports putting up of structures along the newly built 8th Street Avenue in Eastleigh.

On its twitter handle, KURA noted that it was concerned with the encroachment along urban the road network that hinders enjoyment of non-motorist traffic.

KURA further stated that the installation of containers and use of walkways and footbridges for private businesses amounted to impunity and should be condemned by all right-thinking citizens.

KURA urged the county governments to protect public good by stopping installation of containers along streets.

