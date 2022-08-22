Kuria accuses Raila of masterminding Bomas chaos in petition

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has filed a petition seeking orders for investigations on the chaos that preceded the announcement of the Presidential election.

In a petition filed jointly with Geoffrey Muturi, Kuria accuses Raila Odinga and his agents of deliberately causing chaos in a bid to obstruct IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati from executing his lawful duty in respect of the Presidential election.

“An order directing the Director of Criminal Investigations in conjunction with Director of Public prosecutions to commence investigations over the impugned actions of the 1st Respondent in person as well as the actions of the agents of the 2nd Respondents with a view of preferring criminal charges for commission of electoral offences under The Elections Offences Act,” He argues.

Kuria accuses Setiabo Ole Kanchori, one of the accredited Chief agents of Raila causing a scene by shouting “this place is a crime scene” at the Bomas tallying center an announcement that he says subsequently led to interference with the verification area.

He says Setiabo Ole Kanchori and Narok County Senator Elect, Ledama Ole Kina who was also an accredited agent of the Raila and other respondents gained access to the podium whereby they threatened and physically assaulted the IEBC Chairman and the commissioners in full glare of cameras

He argues that the two were armed and ready to unleash violence and kept shouting and barring the Presidential Returning Officer from performing his duty; that is, to declare the results.

In view of this, Kuria says Raila agent’s actions amounted to breach of national security as it caused fear and panic not only amongst the Petitioners and all the persons present at Bomas but also amongst Kenyans across the globe who were keenly following the process on television.

He argues the same posed a threat to the lives of foreign diplomats, international and local observers, clergy men and women, the three presidential candidates and their families at the time in Bomas, elected leaders, IEBC officials among many Kenyans who had been accredited

Kurua therefore claims Raila, being the Principal in the process, is liable to the election offence and/or malpractices committed by his duly appointed agents.