Kuria asks leaders to unite for sake of development

Senior Economic Advisor to the President Moses Kuria has called on all leaders in the country to unite for the sake of development.

Mr Kuria called on leaders from across the political divide to put their personal and political differences aside to allow the government achieves its development agenda.

His sentiment follows sharp divisions that have rocked the country among leaders and Kenyans in the recent past over the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking in Embu when he attended two church functions, Kuria said it was time that leaders put the interests of Kenyans first to enable the country to move on.

The former Cabinet Secretary also asked Kenyans to give the government time to deliver on its pledges.

He said the government has three more years before the end of its first term which was enough to turn around the economy and the fortunes of Kenyans.

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi called on the church to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

He said the government cannot operate without the church owing to its role in promotion of unity, peace and ethical leadership.

Senator Mundigi said divine intervention was needed for the country to remain united in light of the challenges that have bedeviled the government including economic hardships and the political turmoil that has surrounded the ouster of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President.