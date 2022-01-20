Kuria elders throw weight behind Raila’s State House bid

ODM party leader Raila Odinga State House bid Thursday received a major boost after elders from Kuria backed him.

Odinga who is in Kehancha in Kuria West Constituency in Migori County to drum up support for his Azimio la Umoja initiative was crowned an elder.

Kuria elders endorse Raila Odinga ^MK pic.twitter.com/TSXk2P67Ho — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) January 20, 2022

The former Prime Minister who has been on a whirlwind tour of the country rooting for peace and unity is expected to address a meeting on matters devolution, a key development agenda entrenched in his manifesto.

Raila has emphasized that devolution is central to Kenya’s development and should be protected at all costs.

Just this week over 20 governors endorsed him for his pivotal role in championing the devolution agenda.

“Devolution opened up and transformed rural Kenya and, we’ll strengthen it to enhance service delivery and accelerate development right across the country,” he said during a meeting with the County bosses.

Odinga arrived shortly after 11:30 am for the major meeting being held at the Kehancha Stadium.

Present at the meeting are Governors Nderitu Mureithi who is also the chairman of the Raila Odinga campaign board, Wycliffe Oparanya, James Ongwae, Cyprian Awiti, Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, Rasanga, legislators, and leaders from different parts of the country

Odinga is a strong proponent for the increase of resources to the Counties to create more employment opportunities for Kenyans and also ensure adequate service delivery to the people.