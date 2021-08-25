Kuria hits out at Gachagua over attacks on his party

Gatundu MP Moses Kuria has hit out at Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua over his recent remarks and attacks against his Chama Cha Kazi political party and Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri’s party TSP.

Speaking after the burial of the former Nairobi Metropolitan Director and city planner the Late Engineer Peter Mburu Kibinda, at Kandani village Kigumo constituency, the MP told off Gachagua after he said the caucus by Chama cha Kazi party and TSP are bringing divisions in UDA party and hustler nation at large.

Kuria says the political enemity has been created after he adamantly refused not to dissolve his party.

“When we won Gaturi ward MCA seat In Murang’a and Juja Parliamentary seat in Kiambu they all celebrated the victory as hustler nation and I used my personal resources to campaign.”

The Gatundu South lawmaker further said that he withdrew his candidacy in the Kiambaa parliamentary contest after statistics showed that the UDA candidate was not going to win the seat.

Kuria now wants UDA party to withdraw its MCA candidate in the Meru by-elections and support the candidate of his Chama Cha Kazi party.

He has however assured his party supporters to push on as he is ready to even lose his Gatundu south seat.

Kuria also weighed in on President Kenyatta’s retirement sentiment saying it is the right move, urging leaders from the political divide not to fuel political wars between the head of State and his Deputy.

The MP who was a bitter critic of the BBI process and who has constantly accused the government of getting its priorities wrong termed the court of appeal ruling as the best judgement for the country.