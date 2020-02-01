Kuria, Murkomen temporarily ejected from Kitui BBI rally

The Fourth Regional Building Bridges Initiative forum in Kitui was temporarily disrupted after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was thrown out of the meeting for allegedly disrespecting the President.

Kuria and his team of anti-BBI arrived late at the meeting only for him to be ejected from the dais, where ODM leader Raila Odinga shared with several governors.

A photo shared on social media shows Kuria seated smack in the dirt during the scuffle before he was led out amidst raucous jeering from the crowd.

The meeting at the Kitui Stadium had just started and was largely peaceful after Raila accompanied by the host Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrived at around 1.18 pm.

However, the drama started when Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana started reading the resolutions by the South Eastern region.

Minutes into his speech, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen accompanied by Kuria forced their way into the dais however; the two were pushed at the back.

The two leaders appeared to engage in a scuffle with the organisers that led to several interruptions of Kibwana’s speech.

Raila who led the BBI public popularization stint at Kitui stadium, however, welcomed all politicians to the BBI caravan terming it the future of the nation.

Kuria was however allowed back to the meeting but was denied a chance to speak.

Addressing the gathering ODM leader Raila Odinga said nobody will stop the already started journey of having a unified nation.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged Kenyans to embrace the BBI report saying it was the best remedy ever for the political ailment bedevilling the country.

During the meeting, Ukambani leaders presented their resolutions they want to be included in the final report of the Buildings Bridges Initiative among them an overhaul of the National Strategic Food Reserve to include food from the region, processing of mineral resources in the region such as coal and gemstone locally, as well as the creation of value addition mechanisms.

After the Kitui edition, the BBI caravan heads to Meru next week.