Kuria wants Mt. Kenya region to form one political party

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has reiterated the need for Mount Kenya region to form one political party in order to negotiate for its interests.

Kuria said that the region may not produce a President but said interests of the region need to be present in the next government through a united political party.

He dismissed some individuals from the region who have expressed their interests to vie for presidency in 2022, saying locals have decided to support another person outside Mount Kenya to become next president.

“Since 2002, the Central Region has produced a President, this time we want to support a person from outside this region. So those who are claiming they will vie for presidency from the Central are just wasting their time and resources,” observed Kuria.

He noted that since it’s clear the president will come from another region, the communities from Mount Kenya should be part of the next government which needs to be agreed upon before General Elections.

The Legislator who is associated with the Peoples Empowerment Party, observed that the influence of the Jubilee Party in the region is dwindling.

“Those still supporting the Jubilee Party should wake up and know the locals have moved on and are ready to join other parties. The ruling party has been mishandled prompting locals to ditch the party,” he observed.

He further said President Uhuru Kenyatta should not get involved in succession politics, but continue to build his legacy.

“Succession politics may taint the performance of the President. So according to me our President should concentrate on completing development projects that he started, waiting for his term to end and leave succession politics to us,” he added.

However, his sentiment was refuted by Mukurweini MP, Anthony Kiai, who said that as the Region they will follow the advice of the President on succession politics.

Kiai noted that the President is still kingpin of Mount Kenya region and no one should think of ignoring his influence towards transition politics.

“This Region needs to unite and support our President. He has initiated many development projects and we will follow his advice in succession politics,” he added.

Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, said Kiambaa by- election was a clear indication that the people from Mount Kenya are in support of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He said the win of the UDA candidate in the by-election, shows that the majority of locals are in support of Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Several leaders from the Central Region, including Mwangi wa Iria, Justin Muturi and Jimmy Wanjigi, have declared their interest to vie for presidency come 2022.