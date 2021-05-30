Kuria’s PEP Party to start registration of aspirants ahead of 2022 elections

The People Empowerment Party (PEP) will soon kick off the process of nominating aspirants ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said his Party, PEP will nominate aspirants in both by-elections and general election exercise.

Kuria speaking Saturday in Murang’a when he met members of his party, People’s Empowerment Party is set to launch a registration and training for all aspirants who are seeking political seats in Kenya.

He said that his party will focus on a nationwide tour to meet various aspirants interested in next year’s general elections.

He noted PEP is gaining popularity in the central region and plans are there to sell the party in other regions within the country.

In the slated Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections, Kuria said his party has opted to withdraw its candidate in support of United Democratic Association (UDA).

The Gatundu South MP said that the decision was made after consultations with the UDA party.

PEP Party was fielding Raymond Kuria as its candidate for the Kiambaa by-elections after its candidate George Koimburi won the Juja MP seat.