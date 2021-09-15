KUSNET faults Education Ministry for excluding teachers on CBC training

Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) has accused the Ministry of Education for excluding its teachers on the Competence-Based Curriculum training.

“Training of special school teachers has not being adequate. Currently, some teachers are not trained in handling the new curriculum. They are still in the mentality of the old curriculum. When will they catch up and things are moving?” posed KUSNET SG James Torome.

“Parents belonging to the learners have not been fully sensitized. Teachers in special schools don’t have the privilege of moving ahead of training given to regular schools,” he added.

Speaking to KBC Wednesday, Torome noted that special schools in the country had already adapted the curriculum used in regular schools.

He called on Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to include all stakeholders including those from Special Needs Education (SNE) in decision making.

“Let the CS be serious with the real stakeholders in SNEs. If teachers are not represented in whatever meeting you are calling then who is representing these special needs learners?” he asked.

He also faulted the Education Ministry for not providing funds to SNEs as compared to the regular schools.

“The learners are in congested rooms. The Minister is giving funds to regular schools for expansion. We have not seen the CS giving funds to Special Needs Education. The International ratio for the visually impaired is 1:1, but you get a teacher handling 20 learners for the visually impaired,” said Torome.

The KUSNET SG called on the Education Ministry to provide funds for the sake of special needs students.

Torome called on the Ministry to ensure that students are provided with infrastructure to ease access to learning within their schools.

He also urged the Teachers Service Commission to deploy teachers to SNEs to curb the shortage of teachers they are facing.