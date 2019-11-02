Kuti wants titles revoked, says community grazing land was issued

Isiolo County Governor Mohamed Kuti wants the Ministry of Land to revoke title deeds issued to individuals that are considered as community grazing lands and livestock holding areas.

Kuti says title deeds were also issued on land that is in dispute between the locals and the military.

He is now calling on the cabinet secretary to intervene and end the impasse.

Speaking at Noloroi Primary School, Kipsing Location, Oldonyiro Ward, during a security and land dispute meeting attended by the national government’s security officers and area residents, the Governor expressed dissatisfaction that his office was not consulted before the gazettement of the adjudication process.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He further said it was important to engage the residents of Isiolo prior to taking any action, arguing that any breach of laid out procedures was likely to face apathy from the public.

Governor Kuti also called upon the Lands Cabinet Secretary to clearly state the size of land set aside for military camps within Isiolo county since it has created fear of displacement among the residents.

He noted that the people of Isiolo are not opposed to the adjudication process in all townships and settlement areas such as Isiolo town, Garbatula, Merti, Kinna, Oldonyiro and Ngaremara, but were concerned that they could end up without adequate grazing land if the remaining areas are not properly gazetted as community grazing areas.