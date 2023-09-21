KUTRRH board welcomes Attorney General’s advisory, defends CEO appointment

The Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) Board has welcomed Attorney General Justin Muturi’s parliamentary confirmation that the level six medical facility is legally established as a state corporation.

In a recent appearance before the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, the AG confirmed that he had early this year issued a legal opinion to the Ministry of Education, demonstrating that from a legal standpoint, the Legal Notice No. 4 of 2019, in placing KUTRRH under the Ministry of Health, is properly based on the provisions of the Health Act, 2017.

Speaking in Mombasa, KUTRRH Chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda described the Attorney General’s legal opinion as a step in the right direction and welcomed ongoing efforts to enhance the working relationship between the national hospital and Kenyatta University.

“The pronouncement by Attorney General Justin Muturi is a welcome development and a step in the right direction. This legal opinion will allow us to focus on our mandate to provide quality medical services in the public interest and avoid unnecessary leadership distractions as both KUTRRH and KU are ultimately owned by the government and held in trust for the people of Kenya,” Prof Mugenda said in a message to the hospital’s leadership.

At the same time, Prof Mugenda also confirmed that the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Dagane had been procedurally undertaken due to his professional qualifications and dismissed claims that individuals with a Nursing background or Health related degrees cannot run such an institution.

“It is important to remember that KUTRRH is an equal opportunity employer and operates strictly within the confines of the Constitution and related legal provisions. Several rulings have been rendered by various Courts confirming that qualified candidates cannot be blocked from serving in such leadership positions based on subsidiary legal schedules,” Prof Mugenda said.

She added, “Mr Dagane is a qualified and experienced Clinical Professional with a background in Nursing and holds post-graduate Master in Business Administration Qualifications. He was competitively recruited and continues to serve well within his appointment and performance terms.”

KUTRRH, a National Referral Hospital with a 650-bed capacity, is equipped to offer specialised Oncology, Trauma and Orthopaedics, Renal, Accident and Emergency services, recently received regulatory approval from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), allowing the facility to act as an accredited teaching hospital for Kenyatta University School of Medicine.

The regulatory accreditation will be valid for a renewable three-year period, allowing the School of Medicine students from Kenyatta University access the level 6 KUTRRH facility.

KUTRRH management also confirmed that it is looking forward to receiving the first cohort of 100 KU School of Medicine students once the university is ready as per its academic calendar requirements.

With the accreditation, the students from KU are set to join others from other institutions like JKUAT, University of Nairobi, USIU-A, AMREF University, Egerton University, Moi University, Mount Kenya University, National Defense University, Nairobi Women’s College, and Mama Ngina University to further their skills at KUTRRH.