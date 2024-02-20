KUTRRH to conduct breast reconstruction surgery to cancer survivors

Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital has began conducting reconstruction surgery for a section of breast cancer survivors.

Speaking during an international symposium for doctors and medical experts at the hospital, the Board Chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda said at least 10 women will undergo the procedure starting this week.

Mugenda called on the government and medical insurance companies to consider financing the initiative.

She noted that breast reconstruction is not merely cosmetic but a crucial component of the recovery process, aiding survivors in reclaiming their confidence and quality of life.

She added that the hospital has screened 82,000 cases of cancer since 2020, out of which 2,500 were breast cancer patients at stage 3 and 4.

“A lot of the women usually don’t know what to do after the surgery, they do not have the knowledge or the resources and therefore as one of the best cancer treatment and management hospitals in the country, we are thinking about how to help them get their lives back by doing breast reconstruction,” said Mugenda.

Mugenda explained that the hospital will team up with medical experts from Canada, US, Argentina, Italy and Ghana among other countries in conducting the procedure.