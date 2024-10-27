KVDA launches water access points at drought prone areas along West Pokot-Uganda border points 

The Kerio Valley Development Authority has launched several water points at the drought prone areas of Kapenguria bordering Uganda for easy access of water for both domestic and livestock.

The boreholes drilled at Riwo area in West Pokot had suffered for along time due to acute water shortage where locals walk long distances scouring for water for their livestock and domestic use, while herders migrate to the neighbouring Country of Uganda to search for pasture and water.

The drilling of the boreholes along the Kenya –Uganda border will boost accessibility of water in the water scarce areas hit by drought.

The Natira and Lokidatel are key to serving over 7000 households and 30,000 livestock.

The bore holes are situated along the main livestock migration route to and from Uganda.

Area residents say they have been trekking for more than 15 kilometers in search of water while herders migrate to the neighboring Country Uganda in search of pasture and water for their livestock.

Regina a resident and parent of Natirira Primary School said that the boreholes will help improve the social life of locals.

She says that they have been facing many challenges walking long distances in fetching water and that the boreholes is a sigh of relief not only to mothers but to the entire community.

Amos Kapel says the community surrounding the boreholes will greatly benefit by setting up of small kitchen gardens to maximize the water usage.

Joseph Kemoi the headteacher Natirira Primary School said that enough water within the school will increase retention of learners as well reduce absentism.

The KVDA MD Dr. Sammy Naporos said the project will help addressing water shortage and enable residents engage in agricultural activities through small holder irrigation.

Naporos says that the setting up of water boreholes will go along way to curbing conflicts arising from scramble for scarce resources that leads to cattle rustling.

He added that the authority has sunk 77 water projects in the region.

Mark Chesergon the KVDA Chairman says the project will help in drought mitigation in Riwo ward. And that the government is working to ensuring that needy regions along the Kerio Valley are assisted through such projects.