KVF League set to serve off January 23rd

Written By: Bernard Okumu

GSU men's Volleyball team expected to emerge as contenders for this years title.The KVF national leagues serve off on January 23rd 2021.

 

The Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s and women’s national leagues’ is set for resumption on the 23rd of this month and end in June 2021.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kenya Volleyball Federation announced that the league has  thirteen men’s teams and eight ladies sides confirming their participation.

A venue, will host three teams with each team playing two matches on a given match day.

Also Read  Kieran Trippier has betting ban suspended pending appeal

In some of the opening men’s matches , 2019 winners Gsu and perennial rivals  Kenya prisons  as well as Kenya Army  and Equity Bank will battle for points in group three whose matches will be staged at Kamiti Prisons, Nairobi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Group Two matches which will be played at Eldoret Gk Prisons  will pit Rift  Valley Prisons, Nairobi Prisons,Western Prisons  and Vihiga County Voleyball Team.

Also Read  Former AFC Leopards tactician expected to take over at Bandari FC

Group one consists Mombasa Prisons,AP Kenya,KFS,KPA, and KDF .The group’s match venue will be Shimo La Tewa Prisons.

The women’s confirmed group One  brings together Nairobi Water,Kenya Pipeline,KDF and Nairobi Prisons .Fixtures for the rest of the women’s groups is set to be released in due course.

Also Read  FKF hold planning meeting ahead of Gor Mahia CAF Champions League return tie

Volleyball was one of the low risk sports activities that was given green light to return by the ministry of sports on November 23rd 2020.

Winners earn tickets to represent the country in continental club championships.

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR