KVF League set to serve off January 23rd

The Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s and women’s national leagues’ is set for resumption on the 23rd of this month and end in June 2021.

Kenya Volleyball Federation announced that the league has thirteen men’s teams and eight ladies sides confirming their participation.

A venue, will host three teams with each team playing two matches on a given match day.

In some of the opening men’s matches , 2019 winners Gsu and perennial rivals Kenya prisons as well as Kenya Army and Equity Bank will battle for points in group three whose matches will be staged at Kamiti Prisons, Nairobi.

Group Two matches which will be played at Eldoret Gk Prisons will pit Rift Valley Prisons, Nairobi Prisons,Western Prisons and Vihiga County Voleyball Team.

Group one consists Mombasa Prisons,AP Kenya,KFS,KPA, and KDF .The group’s match venue will be Shimo La Tewa Prisons.

The women’s confirmed group One brings together Nairobi Water,Kenya Pipeline,KDF and Nairobi Prisons .Fixtures for the rest of the women’s groups is set to be released in due course.

Volleyball was one of the low risk sports activities that was given green light to return by the ministry of sports on November 23rd 2020.

Winners earn tickets to represent the country in continental club championships.