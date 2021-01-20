KVF league to commence this weekend as fixtures are released

The Kenya Volleyball Federation has released the final fixtures for the new season that commences on January 23rd 2021, after it voided the previous season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the communique, the federation clarified that: “the fixtures earlier released indicating various venues and fixtures remain as per the earlier communication.”

The only changes being for the fixtures scheduled to be play at KCB Sports Club which have been moved to Nyayo Stadium.

The KVF full fixtures for the weekend 23rd -24th January, 2021 are as follows: –

GROUP ONE WOMEN

Venue KPC Estate Nairobi

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

10.00 hrs – Nairobi Water vs Kenya Pipeline

14.00 hrs – KDF Vs Nairobi Prisons

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

10.00 hrs- Nairobi Prisons Vs Kenya Pipeline

14.00 hrs – Nairobi Water vs KDF

GROUP TWO WOMEN

Venue – Nyayo National Stadium

Saturday 23, 2021

10.00 hrs – DCI VS KCB

14.00 hrs – Kenya Prisons Vs Kenya Army

Sunday January 24, 2021

10.00 hrs – KCB Vs Kenya Prisons

14.00 hrs – Kenya Army Vs DCI

GROUP ONE MEN

Venue – Mombasa Shimo La Tewa Prisons

Saturday 23, 2021

10.00 hrs – Prisons Mombasa Vs AP Kenya

10.00 hrs – Kenya Forest Rangers Vs KDF

12.00 hrs –KPA vs Prison Mombasa

14.00 hrs – AP Kenya vs Kenya Forest Service

14.00 hrs – KDF vs KPA

Sunday January 24, 2021

10.00 hrs – KFS VS KPA

10.00 hrs – KDF VS AP KENYA

12.00 hrs –KDF VS PRISON MOMBASA

14.00 hrs – AP KENYA VS KPA

14.00 hrs – PRISON MOMBASA VS KFS

GROUP TWO MEN

Venue – Eldoret GK Prison

Saturday 23, 2021

10.00 hrs – Rift Valley Prisons vs Nairobi Prisons

10.00 hrs – Western Prisons Vs Vihiga County

14.00 hrs – Western Prison Vs Nairobi Prisons

14.00 hrs – Rift Valley Prisons Vs Vihiga County

Sunday 24, 2021

10.00 hrs – Vihiga County vs Nairobi Prisons

10.00 hrs – Rift Valley Prisons Vs Western Prisons

