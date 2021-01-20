KVF league to commence this weekend as fixtures are released

The Kenya Volleyball Federation has released the final fixtures for the new season that commences on January 23rd 2021, after it voided the previous season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the communique, the federation clarified that: “the fixtures earlier released indicating various venues and fixtures remain as per the earlier communication.”
The only changes being for the fixtures scheduled to be play at KCB Sports Club which have been moved to Nyayo Stadium.
The KVF full fixtures for the weekend 23rd -24th January, 2021 are as follows: –
GROUP ONE WOMEN
Venue KPC Estate Nairobi
Saturday Jan 23, 2021
10.00 hrs – Nairobi Water vs Kenya Pipeline
14.00 hrs – KDF Vs Nairobi Prisons
Sunday Jan 24, 2021
10.00 hrs- Nairobi Prisons Vs Kenya Pipeline
14.00 hrs – Nairobi Water vs KDF
GROUP TWO WOMEN
Venue – Nyayo National Stadium
Saturday 23, 2021
10.00 hrs – DCI VS KCB
14.00 hrs – Kenya Prisons Vs Kenya Army
Sunday January 24, 2021
10.00 hrs – KCB Vs Kenya Prisons
14.00 hrs – Kenya Army Vs DCI
GROUP ONE MEN
Venue – Mombasa Shimo La Tewa Prisons
Saturday 23, 2021
10.00 hrs – Prisons Mombasa Vs AP Kenya
10.00 hrs – Kenya Forest Rangers Vs KDF
12.00 hrs –KPA vs Prison Mombasa
14.00 hrs – AP Kenya vs Kenya Forest Service
14.00 hrs – KDF vs KPA
Sunday January 24, 2021
10.00 hrs – KFS VS KPA
10.00 hrs – KDF VS AP KENYA
12.00 hrs –KDF VS PRISON MOMBASA
14.00 hrs – AP KENYA VS KPA
14.00 hrs – PRISON MOMBASA VS KFS
GROUP TWO MEN
Venue – Eldoret GK Prison
Saturday 23, 2021
10.00 hrs – Rift Valley Prisons vs Nairobi Prisons
10.00 hrs – Western Prisons Vs Vihiga County
14.00 hrs – Western Prison Vs Nairobi Prisons
14.00 hrs – Rift Valley Prisons Vs Vihiga County
Sunday 24, 2021
10.00 hrs – Vihiga County vs Nairobi Prisons
10.00 hrs – Rift Valley Prisons Vs Western Prisons