KVF unveils Malkia Strikers and Wafalme squads ahead of Africa Games qualifiers

The Kenya Volleyball Federation has unveiled the provisional squads for the national Men’s volleyball team and their female counterparts Malkia strikers ahead of the CAVB Africa Games qualifiers set to serve off in Egypt from 21 January.

The teams are expected to leave the country on 20th of this month.

18 men and 19 women were named in the squads that are preparing for the Zone 5 qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium ahead of the continental showpiece…Malkia strikers who have already sealed a place at the olympic games will seek to defend their Zone 5 and Africa Games titles.

Malkia strikers Squad is led by Captain Mercy Moim. Emmaculate Nekesa, Esther Mutinda and Joy Luseneka will fight for the setters position while the Libero position has Agrippina Kundu, Lincy Jeruto and Elizabeth Wanyama. The attackers are Loise Simiyu, Pauline Itoo, Mercy Iminza , Juliana Namutira and Pamela Jepkirui among others.

The center players are led by Edith Makuvilani, Lorine Chebet, Trizah Atuka and Belinda Barasa.

Kenyan international Veronica Odhiambo is expected to join the team to fill the gap left by Sharon Chepchumba who is sidelined through injury….

The Men’s team comprises setter Brian Melly , Kelvin Kipkosgei, Gregory Kiplimo,James Mutero, Sam Juma, Hudson Kipchumba and Elphas Makuto among others.

The Africa games qualifier tournament is slated for January 21st to 30th in Egypt.