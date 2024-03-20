KWAL injects Ksh 10M in youth centre to refine hospitality skills

Hundreds of young people in Mukuru informal settlement are set to gain superior culinary skills through a Ksh 10 million programme by Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL).

Through a tripartite agreement with Mukuru Promotion Centre (MPC) and Tamarind Group, KWAL says the partnership will see youths receive training in the hospitality industry for a period of 3 years under the ‘Inua’ programme in a bid to help them gain income opportunities.

“Beyond technical skills training, our vision with Inua is to promote a sense of belonging to the participants. We want to holistically nurture the potential of our youth. In line with this, we redesigned the programme, to equip the participants with the necessary exposure and mindset they require to succeed in life,” said Lina Githuka, KWAL Managing Director.

According to Tamarind Group, they will be offering the programme participants with apprenticeship which will not only offer them practical experience, but also give them a foot in the door of the hospitality industry.

“The internship opportunity will offer the students a glimpse into the inner workings of a globally renowned hospitality brand, “said Tamarind Group Operations Director, Joseph Gacheru.

Additionally, the Regional Director of the State Department of Youth and Creative Industries Daniel Kirui affirmed the government’s commitment in addressing youth concerns in the country.

‘‘The Inua programme perfectly aligns with this government’s commitment to uplift young Kenyans, ensuring they have the capacities to establish meaningful careers and contribute to our nation’s socio-economic development, by not only enhancing the value chain of the hospitality industry but also directly contributing to the reduction of unemployment and underemployment among our youth,” he added.