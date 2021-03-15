Kwale County Assembly closed after COVID-19 cases are reported

Kwale County Assembly has been closed for two weeks after positive cases COVID-19 were reported among some MCAs and other staff.

While it was not immediately established how many persons had tested positive, sources indicated they were all in good health and spirits.

The news was confirmed by the Speaker Sammy Ruwa who revealed that the Assembly will be sanitized and disinfected during the temporary closure.

He said the closure is a precaution to stop further spread of the virus.

“We have several suspected cases and as a leadership we thought it wise to close down the premises. In the meantime we will be transacting our businesses virtually,” He said.

Ruwa said the Assembly will remain out of bound to MCAs, staff and the general public urging the County Assembly staff to work from home, while those affected should proceed to self isolate.