Kwale County commences urban roads upgrade

Kwale County Governor Salim Mvurya has launched a cabro paving project for the Kwale Posta- Masjid Muadh Mosque (Jeza B) road in Kwale town at a cost of Sh.36 million.

Mvurya said that his administration is committed to making sure all roads within the Kwale municipality and its environs are upgraded to bitumen standards for easy access.

“Kwale is now a municipality and needs to be planned well. Last year cabro paving for Kwale Methodist-Kwale Law Courts-Posta road was done and now is complete. The tarmacking of roads is also continuing in areas such as the Kwale-Ziwani and Kwale-Golini roads.

The Governor who was accompanied by his Deputy Fatuma Achani said his administration is focused on quality infrastructure and urged residents to invest in the growing municipality.

He said the completion of tarmacking of Kinango-Kwale road and the Kwale Teachers’ Training College at Bang’a in Kinango Sub County will herald a new economic dawn on urban centers along the highway.

“There will be unprecedented economic stimulus once the tarmacking of the Kwale-Kinango road which will connect Kwale town to Mombasa-Nairobi highway is complete by end of 2021” he said.

The county boss said his regional government is also focused on upgrading Kinango and Lunga-Lunga towns to municipalities which he added will trigger economic opportunities for the residents.

Mvurya on Saturday said the next phase of road upgrades will include Kwale-Seminary road.

At the same time Mvurya issued 100 species of billy (male) Galla goats to farmers of Tsimba/Golini ward, with the aim of improving local farmers’ breeds for better market prices.

During the same function Achani described Mvurya’s Administration as visionary and development oriented.

“Through Mvurya’s administration, we have witnessed many changes – roads, education, health, water supply, agricultural inputs like seedlings, animals, fertilizer, tractors and many others” she said.

The two were accompanied by County Executive Committee Members Saumu Beja (Environment and Natural Resources), Ramadhan Bungale (Social Services), Mangale Ndegwa (Education), Nasib Nyahi (Tourism) and Sylvia Chidodo of Public Service and Administration.