Kwale County hires 104 field officers to encourage modern farming

Written By: Ronald Owili/KNA
Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya during the graduation ceremony in Lunga Lunga Sub-County.

The Kwale County government has hired 104 field officers to provide agronomic support and advice to farmers on best farming practices and land use.

The skilled officers will train farmers to diversify production across the four value chains of beekeeping, dairy, tomatoes, and green grams.

The trainers are the latest beneficiaries of the Kshs 22.6 billion Government of Kenya and the World Bank funded National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP) which is currently being implemented in 21 counties.

Speaking during the end of the training, Governor Salim Mvurya called on trainers to be proactive in passing knowledge gained to smallholder farmers on crop production, pre- and post-harvest management among other activities.

“The 104 farmer ‘field school facilitators’ will extensively be involved in ensuring that farmers in Kwale County acquire relevant training and skills in crop and livestock farming” he said.

He went on “I want to urge the graduates to ensure that the smallholder farmers are instilled with good farming methodologies that will foster income generation and promote sustainable livelihood’.

He said farmers across the 20 wards in the four sub-counties of Matuga, Msambweni, Lunga Lunga and Kinango will receive training focusing on modern agriculture.

Mvurya noted the utilization of small space for better crop production and output will help farmers in the fight against hunger and food insecurity.

“We will support you. We have built Mwakalanga Dam with 150-acre irrigation capacity, Nyalani Dam with 100 acres, Dziweni Dam with 50 acres capacity, and several other dams where farmers are already producing food,” Mvurya added.

The development objectives of National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project are to increase agricultural productivity and profitability of targeted rural communities in selected counties.

