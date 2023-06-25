Kwale empowers farmers with beehives to boost honey production

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has distributed 1,200 bee hives to local beekeepers (apiculturists) in a bid to boost their capacity in honey production.

During the official flag off event which was conducted at the county headquarters in Kwale town, 60 water tanks and assorted bee harvesting kits were also issued to local honey farmers across the county.

The basic equipment issued included the components of the hive, protective gear, smoker and hive tool, and the tools needed for handling the honey crop.

The Governor also issued 24,000 tree seedlings to the bee hive beneficiaries which will be taken to the grassroots for planting aimed at preserving the environment.

Governor Achani said that the bee keeping project is part of an economic empowerment programme being pursued by the devolved unit to enable farmers diversify their agricultural activities in order to increase their incomes.

“This programme seeks to harness beekeeping by supporting local farmers spread in all the electoral wards to exploit the untapped potential in apiculture,”. She observed that bee keeping value chain provides employment, means of livelihood, wealth and high nutrition to the people.

She promised her administration will make sure local farmers are equipped with essential farm tools to improve farming productivity.

Achani who was accompanied by her Deputy Chirema Kombo and County Executive for Agriculture Roman Shera used the occasion to urge local youths to embrace bee farming.

The county boss, who described apiculture as a money-spinning venture, advised the youths to harness the potential in the apiculture sub sector for the growth of the coastal county’s economy.

She advised farmers to discard the use of indigenous beehives which produce less honey and embrace the use of modern bee hives such as langstroth or modern ten-frame hives whose yields in honey are higher.

Achani described beekeeping as a great development venture for youths interested in agriculture emphasizing that apiculture was an area still largely untapped in the coastal county.The Governor also urged members of the county assembly to come up with favorable policies aimed at promoting beekeeping and farming in general in the county.

She urged the beneficiaries to justify the empowerment project by increasing their production towards a sustainable food security in Kwale in particular and Kenya at large.

Achani said that enterprise diversification should be embraced by all, noting farmers should not only grow crops and keep livestock for income generation but also venture into bee keeping and fish farming for income generation and improved household nutrition.

On his part Roman Shera says the agriculture department will train local youths on bee keeping and wax farming in order to boost the local economy.

He says the county government seeks to empower the youths to become self-reliant and shun drug addiction and crime.