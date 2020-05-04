Kwale Governor unveils sanitising tunnel at Ukunda Market

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya has unveiled a sanitizing tunnel for disinfection at the entrance of the Ukunda market to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Mvurya said the sanitizing tunnel will help buyers and sellers entering the market as a measure of containing the spread of Covid-19 in the coastal county.

The county boss said the tunnel is part of several efforts taken by his administration to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in Kwale which has two confirmed cases of the viral disease.

People who come to the market are advised by county employees to wash their hands, wear facemask and walk through the disinfection tunnel for a few seconds during which sprayers overhead sprinkle protective substance on them.

On Monday, Mvurya urged the market users to utilise the tunnel saying those people who pass though it would be safe and disinfected.

“Buyers and sellers entering the market will now have to be sanitised as well as continue to wash their hands as they enter to transact their businesses,” he said.

Addressing those present at the event, Governor Mvurya commended Dr Cosmus Maina Foundation for donating the disinfecting facility to the county government.

“The county government in partnership with Dr Cosmus Maina will also put other sanitising tunnels at the Msambweni Sub-county referral hospital and Kombani methadone centre where drug addicts are being rehabilitated,” said the governor.

The Governor who was accompanied by County Commissioner (CC) Karuku Ngumo urged the people of Kwale County to observe all the rules and regulations set by the national and county governments in combating the covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Mvurya who co-chairs the county emergency response committee on coronavirus with the CC also thanked the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) for their foodstuff support to the people of Kwale.

The ACK donated 56 bales of flour to the county government that will be given out to vulnerable families at this time when the economy has suffered from the covid-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate this noble gesture which will go a long way in helping the vulnerable households in the area,” he said.

The Governor also gave a stern warning to public officers found diverting relief food meant to help the needy.

“I want to reiterate that any official found or reported to be involved in any mischievous acts in this food distribution exercise will not be spared. This is the time to help the needy not to exhibit greedy and selfish behavior,” he said.