Kwale: Kinango Sub-County gets new Dispensary

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has officially opened Bonje Dispensary in Mwamdudu village, Kasemeni ward, Kinango Sub-county.

The dispensary is set to cater for over 3,000 residents in the four neighbouring villages of Chongongwe, Mwangoka, Zagwaru and Bonje.

Addressing area residents, Governor Fatuma Achani noted that the county government is committed to ensuring service delivery in the health sector is improved through construction and renovation of health facilities, equipping the facilities with medicines, sufficient human resources through employment of health workers to ensure residents receive the required treatment.

“It is our sole duty as the government to ensure our facilities are fully equipped and operational”, said Achani.

So far, the county has constructed approximately 178 health facilities and employed 1800 health workers as measures to improve the health sector, not forgetting engagement with 1,632 Community Health Promoters (CHP’s) who have been empowered with medical skills and aid kits to assist residents at the villages and remote areas.

Achani further said that there were challenges facing the supply of medicines, due to late disbursement of funds from the national government hence many facilities were affected..

Echoing her sentiments, Kasemeni ward MCA Victor Safari noted that though the county is facing financial challenges, the county government is committed to providing services to its residents.

On their part, residents of Kasemeni praised the government for its efforts in ensuring services trickle down to the grassroots level.

“We are grateful to Mama Achani for opening this dispensary that is close to our homes, the hassle of travelling long distance seeking treatment has been greatly reduced”, said Mary Manyata a resident of Bonje.

Also present was CECM Health Francis Gwama, Chief Officers Health Dr. Kitsao Mjimba ( preventive), Athman Mwashando (curative), among other county officials.