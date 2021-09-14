Kwale residents urged to shun divisive politicians

Kwale County Deputy Governor (DG) Fatuma Achani has called on residents to reject opportunistic politicians out to divide them along religious and tribal lines ahead of the 2022 general election.

Achani decried the current scenario where people eying various elective positions are promoting tribalism, politics of insults and hate speech to win support.

She said it’s high time Kenyans learnt to denounce violence by rejecting leaders that are promoting hatred ahead of next year’s polls.

“We should not allow politicians to divide us because of religion, tribe, and gender because we are all one people at the end of the day,” she said.

She spoke during a public forum at Kibandarasa area of Kinango ward, Kinango sub-county.

The DG urged those seeking leadership positions to conduct issue-based politics which would help build the county rather than engaging in activities that would in the long run retard development.

Achani said it was unfortunate that some politicians were advocating to be voted on tribal and gender lines and asked the people to remain united and co-exist peacefully before, during and after the general election.

She said those seeking leadership on the strengths of tribalism should be ignored as they will divide the county.

“Leadership is not about tribes or ethnicity or gender but the desire for one to change and improve the livelihoods of those you lead. Women can lead as well as men,” she said.

She said that she has been an integral part of Governor Salim Mvurya’s development vision which she is ready to continue with from 2022 when her boss exits the political scene.

“These developments you witness of roads, education, health, water, agriculture and other projects – I will enhance them upon Governor Mvurya’s exit next year,” she said.

She asked residents to back her candidature saying she is out to sustain the development track record of Governor Mvurya who is serving his final second term and further spur development in the region.

Achani who has been the deputy of Governor Mvurya since 2013 said people want development and progress in the backdrop of unity in diversity and not to be divided by vested interests from divisive and hateful people.

She asked the residents to vote rationally and reject those who seek to discriminate against people because of religion, tribe and gender.

“I am appealing for the people of Kwale to elect a woman governor this time round,” she said adding that a vote for her is a vote for continued development.

Achani is facing stiff competition from former Cabinet Minister and Matuga MP Chirau Ali Mwakwere, Dr. Issa Chipera and Kwale County Assembly Speaker Sammy Ruwa.

Kenya Ports Authority Principal Engineer Lung’anzi Chai and Agriculture Principal Secretary Prof. Hamadi Boga are also eyeing the governor’s seat.