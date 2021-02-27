Kwale Senator lauds Coast region Counties for endorsing BBI

Kwale Senator Issa Boy has hailed County Assemblies in the Coast Region for unanimously voting for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Boy said the endorsement of the BBI constitutional amendment bill 2020 by the county assemblies was a clear statement the the region is totally behind the process to amend the constitution.

Speaking in Mombasa, Boy exuded confidence that a majority of the residents in the region will vote yes during the forthcoming referendum.

“We will conduct a well-coordinated campaign in every village of the six counties to sensitize our people on the benefits of the BBI report,” said the Senator.

All the six counties of Mombasa, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Kwale , Tana River and Kilifi this week unanimously voted for the BBI Bill after conducting public participation forums in their respective areas.

Boy called on the coastal residents to ignore a few leaders opposing the BBI saying the proposed changes have captured their key demands such as historical land issues, blue economy, equity and inclusivity.

“Coast residents stand to benefit immensely from the proposed changes and should overwhelmingly support the BBI process for a prosperous and united Kenya,” added the Senator.

Boy further said the region will reap big from BBI proposals as it will solve the perennial problem of land and strengthening of devolution through proposed increase of revenue allocation from 15 to 35 per cent to county governments

The Senator said BBI aims at strengthening the current constitution and called on Kenyans to support it for a better and brighter future.

Boy added that the proposed changes emphasise on equal distribution of resources and inclusivity which seeks to end hostility and violence among the diverse communities in every election cycle.

“Women in the country also stand to benefit significantly from the process and bring to end the issue of gender bias or poor representation.