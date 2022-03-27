Kwemoi, Obiri bag 2022 Istanbul Half Marathon race

Former national cross country champion Rodgers Kwemoi and World 5000m champion Hellen clinched the Istanbul Half Marathon on Sunday morning at the Turkish capital.

Wins for @hellen_obiri and Rodgers Kwemoi in Turkey.

Here are the top three in the men's and women's races at the Istanbul Half Marathon.#IstanbulHalf #EnHizhYari pic.twitter.com/G2PpNwhuY7 — Daniel N Wahome, LBW (@MistaWahome) March 27, 2022

Kwemoi won in a course record time of 59 minutes and 15 seconds while World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri ensured that Kenya once again won both the titles when she won the women’s race in one hour, 04 minutes and 48 seconds, falling off the course record time by 46 seconds.

Kwemoi becomes the fourth Kenyan to win in Instabul after Evans Kiplagat (2015), Bernard Ng’eno (2019) and Kibiwott Kandie( 2021) while Obiri is the fifth Kenyan to claim the women’s title.

The Men's race in the Istanbul half marathon was a Kenyan affair. A 1,2,3 sweep from Rodgers Kwemoi, Daniel Mateiko and Emmanuel Bor

Congratulations lads 👏👏#TeamKenya 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/hSSJbl1vHp — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) March 27, 2022

Others are Gladys Cherono (2015), Violah Jepchumba (2016) and Ruth Chepng’etich (2017, 2021).