Kwemoi, Obiri bag 2022 Istanbul Half Marathon race

Former national cross country champion Rodgers Kwemoi and World 5000m champion Hellen clinched the Istanbul Half Marathon on Sunday morning at the Turkish capital.

Kwemoi won in a course record time of 59 minutes and 15 seconds while World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri ensured that Kenya once again won both the titles when she won the women’s race in one hour, 04 minutes and 48 seconds, falling off the course record time by 46 seconds.

Hellen Obiri in action while finishing the race

Kwemoi becomes the fourth Kenyan to win in Instabul after Evans Kiplagat (2015), Bernard Ng’eno (2019) and Kibiwott Kandie( 2021) while Obiri is the fifth Kenyan to claim the women’s title.

Others are Gladys Cherono (2015), Violah Jepchumba (2016) and Ruth Chepng’etich (2017, 2021).

  

